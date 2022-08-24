In spite of II-VI Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:IIVI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) closed at 55.64 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $54.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3374840 shares were traded. IIVI reached its highest trading level at $56.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of II-VI Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $59 from $75 previously.

On February 10, 2022, Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $77 to $79.

Citigroup reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Koeppen Christopher sold 500 shares for $61.71 per share. The transaction valued at 30,855 led to the insider holds 29,329 shares of the business.

BASHAW WALTER ROBERT II sold 350 shares of IIVI for $24,832 on Apr 05. The President now owns 48,065 shares after completing the transaction at $70.95 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Xia Howard H., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $74.40 each. As a result, the insider received 446,400 and left with 35,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, II-VI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IIVI has reached a high of $75.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IIVI has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 1.99M over the past ten days. A total of 106.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.70M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IIVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 20.54M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.79 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $858.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $869M to a low estimate of $844M. As of the current estimate, II-VI Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $808.01M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 25.70% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $861M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IIVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.