In spite of JD.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, JD.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at 57.20, up 3.40% from its previous closing price of $55.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13352599 shares were traded. JD reached its highest trading level at $57.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $40 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $35.

On January 11, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JD now has a Market Capitalization of 87.10B and an Enterprise Value of 68.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.23.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JD is 0.35, which has changed by -24.88% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $90.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JD traded 9.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.29B. Insiders hold about 5.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Jul 28, 2022 were 15.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 19.25M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.68, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $36.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.88B to a low estimate of $34.43B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.92B, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.01B, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.73B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $152.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.72B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $184.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.21B and the low estimate is $173.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.