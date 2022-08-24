In the case of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), what’s next?

The closing price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was 113.86 for the day, down -0.33% from the previous closing price of $114.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15838423 shares were traded. GOOGL reached its highest trading level at $115.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOOGL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 27, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $160 from $170 previously.

On July 27, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $133 to $132.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when HENNESSY JOHN L sold 500 shares for $120.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 34,760 shares of the business.

WALKER JOHN KENT sold 34,799 shares of GOOGL for $4,114,953 on Aug 04. The President, Global Affairs, CLO now owns 18,484 shares after completing the transaction at $118.25 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, O’Toole Amie Thuener, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 847 shares for $114.33 each. As a result, the insider received 96,838 and left with 24,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOOGL is 1.08, which has changed by -19.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOGL has reached a high of $151.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.36.

Shares Statistics:

GOOGL traded an average of 34.78M shares per day over the past three months and 21.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.92B. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOGL as of Jul 28, 2022 were 47.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.37, compared to 50.1M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 35 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.59 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.18. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 45 analysts recommending between $7.8 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 31 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.02B to a low estimate of $67.83B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.12B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.28B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.82B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.64B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.28B and the low estimate is $306.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.