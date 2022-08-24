In What Direction Will Shopify Inc.’s (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Goes From Here?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) closed the day trading at 32.47 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $33.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20483310 shares were traded. SHOP reached its highest trading level at $33.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHOP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 751.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $32.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHOP has reached a high of $176.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHOP traded about 34.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHOP traded about 30.68M shares per day. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 56.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 52.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $-0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.02B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.44B and the low estimate is $7.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.