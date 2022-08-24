INTC (Intel Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $33.84 in the most recent trading day, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at 33.95, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30548976 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Negative which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $33.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Zinsner David bought 5,500 shares for $44.73 per share. The transaction valued at 246,014 led to the insider holds 8,803 shares of the business.

GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 5,500 shares of INTC for $245,184 on May 02. The CEO now owns 16,983 shares after completing the transaction at $44.58 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, ISHRAK OMAR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,025 shares for $45.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,323 and bolstered with 46,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $56.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 38.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 33.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 70.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 79.04M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INTC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.34, compared to 1.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.52. The current Payout Ratio is 30.40% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 27 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 33 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

28 analysts predict $18.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.44B to a low estimate of $17.45B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.09B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 28 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.48B, a decrease of -0.20% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.32B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $71.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.72B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.19B and the low estimate is $68.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.