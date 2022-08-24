Invest in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $323.10 in the most recent trading day, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) closed at 315.10, down -2.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-8.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2941907 shares were traded. LLY reached its highest trading level at $321.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $313.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 107.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 120.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $341.

On March 10, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $286.Daiwa Securities initiated its Outperform rating on March 10, 2022, with a $286 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when TAI JACKSON P bought 656 shares for $304.19 per share. The transaction valued at 199,549 led to the insider holds 62,857 shares of the business.

Weems Alonzo sold 656 shares of LLY for $199,752 on Aug 10. The SVP, ERM & CECO now owns 8,136 shares after completing the transaction at $304.50 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 89,458 shares for $332.85 each. As a result, the insider received 29,776,514 and left with 103,875,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eli’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLY has reached a high of $335.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $220.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 316.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 282.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 950.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 948.27M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 4.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.07, compared to 3.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 58.10% for LLY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.12. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $8.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.63B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.45B and the low estimate is $28.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.