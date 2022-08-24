Invest in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $119.13 in the most recent trading day, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) closed at 122.11, up 2.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3175081 shares were traded. VLO reached its highest trading level at $123.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On September 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $80.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on September 07, 2021, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Riggs R. Lane sold 17,767 shares for $131.53 per share. The transaction valued at 2,336,933 led to the insider holds 254,905 shares of the business.

Gorder Joseph W sold 26,750 shares of VLO for $2,202,394 on Oct 25. The COB & CEO now owns 511,213 shares after completing the transaction at $82.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has reached a high of $146.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 404.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.42M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 9.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VLO’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.92, compared to 3.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.63. The current Payout Ratio is 22.50% for VLO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1094:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $157.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.98B, up 59.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.32B and the low estimate is $119.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.