Investing in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Microsoft Corporation’s stock clocked out at 276.44, down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $277.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17371552 shares were traded. MSFT reached its highest trading level at $278.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $275.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $292.

On July 27, 2022, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $340 to $320.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $320 to $300.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Nadella Satya sold 7,931 shares for $296.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,351,736 led to the insider holds 809,645 shares of the business.

SMITH BRADFORD L sold 27,860 shares of MSFT for $8,487,170 on Feb 08. The President and Vice Chair now owns 622,460 shares after completing the transaction at $304.64 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Walmsley Emma N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,600 shares for $311.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 498,445 and bolstered with 8,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $349.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $241.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 267.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 293.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSFT traded 26.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 20.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.43B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39M with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 48.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.19, MSFT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.2 and $9.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $12.11, with 32 analysts recommending between $13.27 and $11.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.27B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $265.84B and the low estimate is $244.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.