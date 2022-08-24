Investing in PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, PBF Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 37.58, up 2.90% from its previous closing price of $36.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1874302 shares were traded. PBF reached its highest trading level at $38.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.53.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 17, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Control Empresarial de Capital sold 538,500 shares for $37.41 per share. The transaction valued at 20,147,816 led to the insider holds 11,745,500 shares of the business.

Control Empresarial de Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF for $43,785,989 on Jun 02. The Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 now owns 12,284,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.16 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Control Empresarial de Capital, who serves as the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of the company, sold 503,000 shares for $34.28 each. As a result, the insider received 17,242,136 and left with 13,529,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $44.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBF traded 3.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.91M. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 10.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 17.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $10.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.88B to a low estimate of $8.73B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.19B, an estimated increase of 44.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.05B, an increase of 21.90% less than the figure of $44.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.23B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25B, up 51.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.91B and the low estimate is $30.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.