Investing in Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Vivakor Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.96, up 28.10% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3676901 shares were traded. VIVK reached its highest trading level at $2.3464 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIVK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Nicosia Matthew bought 320 shares for $2.95 per share. The transaction valued at 944 led to the insider holds 4,190,601 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIVK has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6919, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2318.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIVK traded 662.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 398.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.73M. Insiders hold about 27.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VIVK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 51.63k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.