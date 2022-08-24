Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) closed at 0.68 in the last session, down -9.80% from day before closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0739 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2746814 shares were traded. AGLE reached its highest trading level at $0.7057 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 04, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On March 21, 2019, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Hanley Jr. Michael Conick bought 28,200 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 20,022 led to the insider holds 36,200 shares of the business.

Quinn Anthony G. bought 80,079 shares of AGLE for $187,705 on Mar 16. The President & CEO now owns 550,540 shares after completing the transaction at $2.34 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Quinn Anthony G., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 42,417 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 78,942 and bolstered with 473,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGLE has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5231, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6164.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGLE traded on average about 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.95M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AGLE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 2.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.1 and $-1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-0.96, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.66 and $-1.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.74M, down -87.70% from the average estimate.