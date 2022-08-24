Is The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $137.75 in the most recent trading day, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) closed at 142.35, up 3.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1951563 shares were traded. SJM reached its highest trading level at $143.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SJM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $155 from $145 previously.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $123.UBS initiated its Sell rating on March 30, 2022, with a $123 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Penrose Jill R sold 28,700 shares for $135.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,887,702 led to the insider holds 12,806 shares of the business.

Tanner Geoff E sold 10,039 shares of SJM for $1,387,691 on Dec 17. The Chief Commercial & Marketing now owns 9,542 shares after completing the transaction at $138.23 per share. On Dec 17, another insider, Held Amy C, who serves as the Chief Strategy & Int’l Officer of the company, sold 23,587 shares for $138.58 each. As a result, the insider received 3,268,686 and left with 8,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJM has reached a high of $146.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 906.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 983.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.82M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SJM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 5.29, compared to 6.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SJM’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.58, compared to 4.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 66.20% for SJM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2002 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.25 and $7.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $9.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $10.51 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.89B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, The J. M. Smucker Company’s year-ago sales were $1.8B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $8.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.