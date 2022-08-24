Is this a Prime Time To acquire Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) stock

The price of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) closed at 0.95 in the last session, up 7.15% from day before closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0636 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2022712 shares were traded. CANF reached its highest trading level at $0.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CANF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on August 11, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CANF has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0630.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CANF traded on average about 389.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 297.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. Shares short for CANF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 655.71k with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 324.83k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.43 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.64. EPS for the following year is $-0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $230k. It ranges from a high estimate of $250k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $150k, an estimated increase of 53.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $53.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $850k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $850k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $763k, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $830k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4M and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.