Is this a Prime Time To acquire Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock

The price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at 71.18 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $71.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9518827 shares were traded. COIN reached its highest trading level at $76.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 08, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $100.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Lutke Tobias bought 4,023 shares for $90.55 per share. The transaction valued at 364,283 led to the insider holds 33,453 shares of the business.

Lutke Tobias bought 3,930 shares of COIN for $382,153 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 29,430 shares after completing the transaction at $97.24 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Jones Jennifer N., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,512 shares for $97.24 each. As a result, the insider received 438,747 and left with 27,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $368.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COIN traded on average about 15.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.50% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 21.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.44 and a low estimate of $-4.87, while EPS last year was $6.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.99, with high estimates of $-1.13 and low estimates of $-3.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.9 and $-12.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.76. EPS for the following year is $-3.77, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $-8.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $830.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $547M. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -53.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.