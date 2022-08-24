Is this a Prime Time To acquire Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock

The price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) closed at 25.71 in the last session, up 4.30% from day before closing price of $24.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17983372 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $24 from $31 previously.

On April 25, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Whitehead Dane E sold 30,291 shares for $28.03 per share. The transaction valued at 849,042 led to the insider holds 290,934 shares of the business.

Whitehead Dane E sold 79,711 shares of MRO for $2,246,399 on May 16. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 321,225 shares after completing the transaction at $28.18 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, WAGNER PATRICK, who serves as the of the company, sold 65,218 shares for $25.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,671,609 and left with 179,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRO traded on average about 18.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 703.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 676.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 17.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MRO is 0.32, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.93 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.35 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 81.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 65.30% less than the figure of $81.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.98B and the low estimate is $5.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.