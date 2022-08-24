Is this a Prime Time To acquire Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) stock

After closing at $14.79 in the most recent trading day, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) closed at 15.22, up 2.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4659803 shares were traded. RTLR reached its highest trading level at $15.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RTLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on August 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when WEST STEVEN E sold 18,175 shares for $11.47 per share. The transaction valued at 208,489 led to the insider holds 36,356 shares of the business.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 15,000 shares of RTLR for $173,446 on Sep 15. The President now owns 953,971 shares after completing the transaction at $11.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rattler’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTLR has reached a high of $18.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 617.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 792.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.23M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RTLR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 1.48M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.78%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RTLR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $102.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113.1M to a low estimate of $95.6M. As of the current estimate, Rattler Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $101.13M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.22M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RTLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $446.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $399.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.34M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.9M and the low estimate is $383M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.