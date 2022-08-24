Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $5.06 in the most recent trading day, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) closed at 5.12, up 1.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20178642 shares were traded. ITUB reached its highest trading level at $5.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITUB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Itau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has reached a high of $5.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 46.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 34.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.28B. Insiders hold about 52.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ITUB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 54.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.18, compared to 65.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ITUB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.46, compared to 0.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 161.30% for ITUB, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.07B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.07B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.29B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITUB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.42B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.98B and the low estimate is $25.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.