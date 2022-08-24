It’s a good day to be an Apple Inc. (AAPL) shareholder

In the latest session, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed at 167.23 down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $167.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53738926 shares were traded. AAPL reached its highest trading level at $168.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $166.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apple Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2022, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $136.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on July 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Maestri Luca sold 96,735 shares for $174.95 per share. The transaction valued at 16,924,259 led to the insider holds 110,673 shares of the business.

Adams Katherine L. sold 25,000 shares of AAPL for $4,119,155 on Aug 03. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 427,334 shares after completing the transaction at $164.77 per share. On May 04, another insider, Adams Katherine L., who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $161.72 each. As a result, the insider received 4,042,888 and left with 452,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 46.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $182.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 160.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAPL has traded an average of 76.65M shares per day and 64.09M over the past ten days. A total of 16.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.06B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 104.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 120.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAPL is 0.92, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 14.60% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 28 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.44 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.63 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.13. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 41 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $96.45B to a low estimate of $84.99B. As of the current estimate, Apple Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.36B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $387.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $365.82B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $414.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.65B and the low estimate is $386.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.