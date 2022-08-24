It’s a good day to be an ONEOK Inc. (OKE) shareholder

In the latest session, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) closed at 64.80 up 2.05% from its previous closing price of $63.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2003730 shares were traded. OKE reached its highest trading level at $65.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ONEOK Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 214.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 250.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 14, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares for $55.54 per share. The transaction valued at 498,462 led to the insider holds 9,414 shares of the business.

HELDERMAN MARK W sold 30,000 shares of OKE for $2,017,950 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 20,679 shares after completing the transaction at $67.27 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONEOK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKE has reached a high of $75.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OKE has traded an average of 2.74M shares per day and 2.04M over the past ten days. A total of 447.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 444.15M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OKE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 6.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OKE is 3.74, from 3.74 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.74. The current Payout Ratio is 106.10% for OKE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 11422:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.06B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, ONEOK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated increase of 71.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.54B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.7B and the low estimate is $14.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.