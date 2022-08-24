It’s a good day to be an Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Roblox Corporation’s stock clocked out at 41.07, down -1.04% from its previous closing price of $41.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13989068 shares were traded. RBLX reached its highest trading level at $42.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RBLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Kim Han sold 50,000 shares for $49.65 per share. The transaction valued at 2,482,315 led to the insider holds 1,354,233 shares of the business.

Kim Han sold 50,000 shares of RBLX for $2,517,900 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 1,404,233 shares after completing the transaction at $50.36 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Donato Craig, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,000 and left with 1,189,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $141.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RBLX traded 28.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 26.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 593.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 468.88M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 34.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 40.31M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.01. EPS for the following year is $-1.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.