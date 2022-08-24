It’s an appealing income play to consider Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

The price of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) closed at 9.73 in the last session, up 8.72% from day before closing price of $8.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1749443 shares were traded. OBE reached its highest trading level at $10.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OBE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Obsidian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OBE is 3.04, which has changed by 280.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OBE has reached a high of $12.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OBE traded on average about 897.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 844.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.14M. Insiders hold about 5.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.83% stake in the company. Shares short for OBE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 899.23k with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 955.33k on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OBE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 09, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.91 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.82M to a low estimate of $124.82M. As of the current estimate, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $92.34M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.36M, an increase of 17.00% less than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $820.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $496.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $658.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.73M, up 85.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $642.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836.31M and the low estimate is $448.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.