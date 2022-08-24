It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) closed the day trading at 1.90 up 8.57% from the previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23511924 shares were traded. MRIN reached its highest trading level at $2.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8550.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2016, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 06, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRIN has reached a high of $11.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9972.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRIN traded about 308.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRIN traded about 3.4M shares per day. A total of 15.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.26M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MRIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 518.31k with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 718.11k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.