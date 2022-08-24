It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI) stock

The closing price of Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) was 0.17 for the day, up 3.97% from the previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10574901 shares were traded. PALI reached its highest trading level at $0.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PALI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Hallam Thomas bought 40,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 57,592 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 100,000 shares of PALI for $25,000 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 121,896 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Dawson Michael John, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,092 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0158.

Shares Statistics:

PALI traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 11.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 495.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.37, compared to 434.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.