It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed the day trading at 569.51 up 12.10% from the previous closing price of $508.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+61.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6111228 shares were traded. PANW reached its highest trading level at $572.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $552.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PANW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $625.

On August 01, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $700.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $600 to $620.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Golechha Dipak sold 500 shares for $559.58 per share. The transaction valued at 279,790 led to the insider holds 29,176 shares of the business.

Klarich Lee sold 4,135 shares of PANW for $2,128,367 on Aug 10. The EVP, Chief Product Officer now owns 236,024 shares after completing the transaction at $514.72 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, ZUK NIR, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $500.58 each. As a result, the insider received 6,006,925 and left with 671,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 167.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PANW is 1.18, which has changed by 27.39% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $640.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $367.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 504.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 529.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PANW traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PANW traded about 1.79M shares per day. A total of 98.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Jul 28, 2022 were 6.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.06, compared to 6.99M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.53 and $7.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $9.26, with 33 analysts recommending between $10.09 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

27 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.22B, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.88B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.