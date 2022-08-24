MPC (Marathon Petroleum Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $100.42 in the most recent trading day, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) closed at 103.49, up 3.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3548381 shares were traded. MPC reached its highest trading level at $103.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On May 16, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $102.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Kaczynski Thomas sold 83,836 shares for $109.27 per share. The transaction valued at 9,160,760 led to the insider holds 7,944 shares of the business.

Brooks Raymond L sold 133,857 shares of MPC for $12,960,113 on May 23. The Ex. VP, Refining now owns 63,248 shares after completing the transaction at $96.82 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Rucker Kim K.W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $83.00 each. As a result, the insider received 415,000 and left with 39,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MPC is 1.76, which has changed by 76.51% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has reached a high of $114.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 532.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 496.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MPC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 16.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 15.8M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.32, compared to 2.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for MPC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.7 and a low estimate of $4.54, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.23, with high estimates of $7.83 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.05 and $16.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.79. EPS for the following year is $11.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $21.74 and $7.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $172.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.93B, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.31B and the low estimate is $94.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.