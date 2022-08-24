NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $17.58 in the most recent trading day, NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) closed at 18.35, up 4.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3226614 shares were traded. NOV reached its highest trading level at $18.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $15 from $10 previously.

On May 02, 2022, Griffin Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when MATTSON ERIC L sold 9,819 shares for $19.15 per share. The transaction valued at 188,034 led to the insider holds 67,281 shares of the business.

MATTSON ERIC L sold 8,157 shares of NOV for $118,528 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 68,627 shares after completing the transaction at $14.53 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOV is 1.84, which has changed by 38.39% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOV has reached a high of $24.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 390.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 364.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.95% stake in the company. Shares short for NOV as of Jul 28, 2022 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 11.07M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NOV’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, NOV Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.6B and the low estimate is $7.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.