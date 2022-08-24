PGR (The Progressive Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) closed at 124.40 down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $125.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1751971 shares were traded. PGR reached its highest trading level at $126.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Progressive Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 323.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $107 from $96 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $93.

Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Hold on May 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $106.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Mascaro Daniel P sold 558 shares for $112.94 per share. The transaction valued at 63,021 led to the insider holds 38,887 shares of the business.

Broz Steven sold 1,067 shares of PGR for $120,134 on May 04. The Chief Information Officer now owns 31,321 shares after completing the transaction at $112.59 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Mascaro Daniel P, who serves as the Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO of the company, sold 558 shares for $113.59 each. As a result, the insider received 63,383 and left with 39,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $128.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGR has traded an average of 2.91M shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 584.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 583.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 7.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PGR is 0.40, from 4.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.46. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $6.15, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.41B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.72B and the low estimate is $53.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.