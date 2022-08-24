RVPH (Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.49, up 53.04% from its previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5164 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7753810 shares were traded. RVPH reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9850.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVPH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Narayan Prabhu bought 50,000 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 60,670 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $4.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0000.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVPH traded 345.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 502.83k with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 135.05k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.3, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.54 and $-0.54.