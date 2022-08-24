Shell plc (SHEL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) closed the day trading at 55.05 up 4.16% from the previous closing price of $52.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5411481 shares were traded. SHEL reached its highest trading level at $55.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHEL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHEL has reached a high of $61.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHEL traded about 5.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHEL traded about 4.74M shares per day. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.64B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SHEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 9.61M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.74.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.34 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.76, with high estimates of $3.33 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.23 and $6.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.95. EPS for the following year is $9.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.82 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $419.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $390.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $261.5B, up 54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $406B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406.11B and the low estimate is $405.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.