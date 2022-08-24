The name Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) closed at 2.01 down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386392 shares were traded. EOSE reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $13.

On November 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Stidolph Russell Monoki bought 71,500 shares for $1.40 per share. The transaction valued at 100,050 led to the insider holds 76,698 shares of the business.

Mastrangelo Joe bought 70,000 shares of EOSE for $98,000 on May 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 338,727 shares after completing the transaction at $1.40 per share. On May 12, another insider, Gonzales Randall B, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,836 and bolstered with 113,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOSE has reached a high of $14.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1227.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EOSE has traded an average of 3.56M shares per day and 2.49M over the past ten days. A total of 56.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.59M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOSE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 13.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.49% and a Short% of Float of 23.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.59 and a low estimate of $-0.91, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.58, with high estimates of $-0.54 and low estimates of $-0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.89 and $-3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.13. EPS for the following year is $-1.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1 and $-1.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6M, up 1,010.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247M and the low estimate is $153.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 282.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.