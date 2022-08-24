The name Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) closed at 7.75 down -4.08% from its previous closing price of $8.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55923142 shares were traded. SWN reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southwestern Energy Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 176.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $8.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWN is 1.24, which has changed by 83.65% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWN has traded an average of 42.57M shares per day and 30.97M over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 47.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.12, compared to 59.63M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.29% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.49 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.22B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 58.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $58.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.67B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.57B and the low estimate is $5.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.