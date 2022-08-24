The name Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) closed at 12.79 up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $12.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23377750 shares were traded. WBD reached its highest trading level at $13.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Zeiler Gerhard bought 20,000 shares for $14.69 per share. The transaction valued at 293,800 led to the insider holds 230,507 shares of the business.

YANG GEOFFREY Y bought 58,296 shares of WBD for $1,095,275 on May 05. The Director now owns 35,653 shares after completing the transaction at $18.79 per share. On May 02, another insider, Di Piazza Samuel A Jr., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $18.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,001 and bolstered with 2,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBD has reached a high of $31.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WBD has traded an average of 23.53M shares per day and 28.2M over the past ten days. A total of 2.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.21B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WBD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 61.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.54, compared to 54.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $-0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $-1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $-0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.85B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.41B to a low estimate of $11.13B. As of the current estimate, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated increase of 297.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.42B, an increase of 263.50% less than the figure of $297.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.19B, up 272.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $44.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.