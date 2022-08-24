There is a good chance Hess Corporation (HES) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $116.23 in the most recent trading day, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at 120.14, up 3.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057879 shares were traded. HES reached its highest trading level at $121.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $100 from $126 previously.

On May 27, 2021, Tudor Pickering started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $93.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Hill Gregory P. sold 10,000 shares for $116.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,166,200 led to the insider holds 91,635 shares of the business.

Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J sold 36,260 shares of HES for $4,651,947 on Jun 09. The Senior Vice President now owns 95,624 shares after completing the transaction at $128.29 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Hill Gregory P., who serves as the COO and President, E&P of the company, sold 13,771 shares for $106.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,462,908 and left with 101,635 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HES is 1.60, which has changed by 73.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $131.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 106.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 309.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.33M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Jul 28, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 7.31M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HES’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 26.40% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.55 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.57, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.54 and $6.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.94. EPS for the following year is $10.99, with 18 analysts recommending between $17.12 and $6.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58B, up 35.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.73B and the low estimate is $8.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.