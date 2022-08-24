There Is Still Room For CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) closed the day trading at 109.05 up 3.23% from the previous closing price of $105.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2084874 shares were traded. CF reached its highest trading level at $110.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $120 from $103 previously.

On August 03, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $117.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $73.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on July 14, 2022, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Hoker Richard A sold 6,684 shares for $94.90 per share. The transaction valued at 634,344 led to the insider holds 45,243 shares of the business.

Barnard Douglas C sold 32,155 shares of CF for $3,253,395 on May 31. The Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec now owns 25,302 shares after completing the transaction at $101.18 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Hoker Richard A, who serves as the VP and Corporate Controller of the company, sold 4,085 shares for $93.93 each. As a result, the insider received 383,719 and left with 57,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $113.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CF traded about 3.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CF traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 208.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.42M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 8.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

CF’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.61 and a low estimate of $4.61, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.69, with high estimates of $5.2 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.73 and $14.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.24. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 18 analysts recommending between $18.6 and $6.91.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.97B to a low estimate of $2.57B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated increase of 112.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54B, up 78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.