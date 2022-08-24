There Is Still Room For Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) closed the day trading at 29.77 up 2.83% from the previous closing price of $28.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1356126 shares were traded. DK reached its highest trading level at $30.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $17 previously.

On October 14, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $19 to $25.

On September 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $20.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on September 07, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares for $40.27 per share. The transaction valued at 425,291 led to the insider holds 34,311,278 shares of the business.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of DK for $2,726 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 34,332,400 shares after completing the transaction at $40.09 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Delek US Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,224 shares for $40.15 each. As a result, the insider received 450,650 and left with 34,321,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $34.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DK traded about 1.59M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DK traded about 1.17M shares per day. A total of 70.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 3.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

Dividends & Splits

DK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.93 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.67 and a low estimate of $3.05, while EPS last year was $-0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.5, with high estimates of $4.69 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.81 and $-0.16.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.48B to a low estimate of $3.79B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated increase of 83.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93B, an increase of 54.40% less than the figure of $83.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.63B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65B, up 57.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.94B and the low estimate is $10.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.