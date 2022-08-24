There Is Still Room For Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed the day trading at 14.01 up 1.67% from the previous closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083580 shares were traded. EXTR reached its highest trading level at $14.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares for $12.79 per share. The transaction valued at 127,936 led to the insider holds 84,454 shares of the business.

Vitalone Joseph A sold 46,682 shares of EXTR for $598,921 on Aug 01. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 44,979 shares after completing the transaction at $12.83 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Thomas Remi, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $8.83 each. As a result, the insider received 88,300 and left with 94,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXTR traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXTR traded about 1.26M shares per day. A total of 129.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.43M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 6.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.