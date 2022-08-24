There Is Still Room For Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) closed the day trading at 73.79 up 6.90% from the previous closing price of $69.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59390351 shares were traded. OXY reached its highest trading level at $74.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OXY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 538,020 shares for $59.67 per share. The transaction valued at 32,106,260 led to the insider holds 188,366,460 shares of the business.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 1,668,274 shares of OXY for $98,117,721 on Aug 05. The 10% Owner now owns 187,828,440 shares after completing the transaction at $58.81 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 4,475,375 shares for $58.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 260,495,472 and bolstered with 186,160,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Occidental’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has reached a high of $74.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OXY traded about 26.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OXY traded about 30M shares per day. A total of 939.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 922.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OXY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 57.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 53.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.29%.

Dividends & Splits

OXY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.52, up from 0.82 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.71. The current Payout Ratio is 2.60% for OXY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 24, 2016 when the company split stock in a 10000:9983 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.62 and a low estimate of $2.59, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.86, with high estimates of $4.24 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.04 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.81. EPS for the following year is $8.3, with 23 analysts recommending between $16.23 and $5.12.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $10.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.33B to a low estimate of $9.22B. As of the current estimate, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.01B, an estimated increase of 70.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.19B, an increase of 55.50% less than the figure of $70.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.63B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.31B, up 42.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.05B and the low estimate is $28.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.