There Is Still Room For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) was 86.03 for the day, up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $85.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8382909 shares were traded. TSM reached its highest trading level at $86.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $120.Cowen initiated its Market Perform rating on October 11, 2021, with a $120 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $145.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.08.

Shares Statistics:

TSM traded an average of 11.08M shares per day over the past three months and 10.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 11.39M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 7.50, TSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.90. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.35 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.19. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.94 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.56B to a low estimate of $19.92B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $14.88B, an estimated increase of 36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.49B, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.09B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.82B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.91B and the low estimate is $77.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.