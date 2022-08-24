There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ConocoPhillips (COP).

In the latest session, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) closed at 108.45 up 3.05% from its previous closing price of $105.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8117054 shares were traded. COP reached its highest trading level at $110.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ConocoPhillips’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $135 to $134.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Lance Ryan Michael sold 584,900 shares for $121.21 per share. The transaction valued at 70,898,186 led to the insider holds 44,522 shares of the business.

Olds Nicholas G sold 19,200 shares of COP for $2,121,742 on May 25. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $110.51 per share. On May 19, another insider, LEACH TIMOTHY A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,603 shares for $102.33 each. As a result, the insider received 4,154,982 and left with 666,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $123.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COP has traded an average of 7.90M shares per day and 6.56M over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.27B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 17.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for COP is 4.44, from 1.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.54 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.87, with high estimates of $5.86 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.74 and $11.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.89. EPS for the following year is $12.79, with 21 analysts recommending between $21.29 and $8.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $19.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.35B to a low estimate of $16.7B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $10.21B, an estimated increase of 90.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.02B, an increase of 63.70% less than the figure of $90.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.98B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.35B, up 54.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.61B and the low estimate is $48.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.