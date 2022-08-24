There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

In the latest session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at 889.36 up 2.26% from its previous closing price of $869.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+19.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21210531 shares were traded. TSLA reached its highest trading level at $896.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $863.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tesla Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1000.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Wilson-Thompson Kathleen sold 8,750 shares for $904.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,910,000 led to the insider holds 1,800 shares of the business.

Wilson-Thompson Kathleen sold 17,500 shares of TSLA for $15,116,150 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 1,800 shares after completing the transaction at $863.78 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Baglino Andrew D, who serves as the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $791.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,770,250 and left with 20,567 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 51.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $1243.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $620.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 784.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 900.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSLA has traded an average of 29.87M shares per day and 23.97M over the past ten days. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 26.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.1 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.72 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.06 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.06 and $10.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.27B and the low estimate is $81.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.