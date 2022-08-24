There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

The closing price of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) was 6.28 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $6.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13972811 shares were traded. SIRI reached its highest trading level at $6.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SIRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 196.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Pivotal Research Group on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $7.10 from $7.55 previously.

On April 19, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when DONNELLY PATRICK L sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,755,850 led to the insider holds 791,342 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 40,793 shares of SIRI for $265,562 on Jul 29. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 1,111,973 shares after completing the transaction at $6.51 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Greenstein Scott Andrew, who serves as the Pres. & Chief Content Officer of the company, sold 1,081,370 shares for $6.58 each. As a result, the insider received 7,120,149 and left with 7,198,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.31.

Shares Statistics:

SIRI traded an average of 16.07M shares per day over the past three months and 13.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 663.14M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 194.23M with a Short Ratio of 12.85, compared to 197.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 27.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, SIRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.7B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.71B and the low estimate is $9.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.