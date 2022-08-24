This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

As of close of business last night, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock clocked out at 5.28, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $5.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12659952 shares were traded. CS reached its highest trading level at $5.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $10.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CS traded 15.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.59B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.54M with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 13.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, CS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.