This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

In the latest session, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) closed at 135.12 up 3.00% from its previous closing price of $131.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3258317 shares were traded. FANG reached its highest trading level at $139.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 543.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $162 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 6,000 shares for $160.00 per share. The transaction valued at 960,000 led to the insider holds 61,334 shares of the business.

Stice Travis D. sold 30,000 shares of FANG for $4,500,303 on May 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 428,497 shares after completing the transaction at $150.01 per share. On May 27, another insider, Dick Teresa L., who serves as the CAO, Exec. VP, Assist. Sec. of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $152.22 each. As a result, the insider received 380,544 and left with 57,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diamondback’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FANG has reached a high of $159.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FANG has traded an average of 3.02M shares per day and 2.41M over the past ten days. A total of 176.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FANG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.19, compared to 9.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FANG is 3.00, from 1.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.35 and a low estimate of $4.09, while EPS last year was $2.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.62, with high estimates of $9.61 and low estimates of $5.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.83 and $24.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.37. EPS for the following year is $24.04, with 26 analysts recommending between $33.61 and $19.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FANG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.8B, up 42.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.84B and the low estimate is $7.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.