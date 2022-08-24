This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

In the latest session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed at 1.25 up 7.76% from its previous closing price of $1.16. On the day, 2497160 shares were traded. MREO reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 05, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 05, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $2.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3129, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2507.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MREO has traded an average of 5.28M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 108.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.03M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.78% stake in the company. Shares short for MREO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 0.91, compared to 3.56M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.