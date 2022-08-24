This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

As of close of business last night, Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at 161.11, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $163.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17957476 shares were traded. META reached its highest trading level at $165.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of META’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $225 from $280 previously.

On July 29, 2022, DZ Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On July 26, 2022, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $188.Itau BBA initiated its Market Perform rating on July 26, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Bosworth Andrew sold 15,000 shares for $176.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,647,200 led to the insider holds 98,519 shares of the business.

Bosworth Andrew sold 17,428 shares of META for $3,075,693 on Aug 17. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $176.48 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Taylor Susan J.S., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,421 shares for $179.31 each. As a result, the insider received 254,800 and left with 2,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for META is 1.34, which has changed by -56.27% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $384.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that META traded 29.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 21.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.27B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Jul 28, 2022 were 24.42M with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 28.42M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 38 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.58 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $5.88 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $8.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.4. EPS for the following year is $11.99, with 54 analysts recommending between $22.12 and $8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 52 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 52 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156B and the low estimate is $121.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.