Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT)

The closing price of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) was 0.14 for the day, down -6.58% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12105601 shares were traded. AVCT reached its highest trading level at $0.1502 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1331.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on April 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when Tessler Michael sold 41,667 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,563 led to the insider holds 916,666 shares of the business.

MOCK LAWRENCE E, JR. bought 250,000 shares of AVCT for $100,000 on May 20. The Director now owns 21,423,995 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On May 19, another insider, LOCKHART DENNIS P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 260,000 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,400 and bolstered with 287,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVCT is 1.30, which has changed by -96.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVCT has reached a high of $4.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2440, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9231.

Shares Statistics:

AVCT traded an average of 4.95M shares per day over the past three months and 15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.81M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVCT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 8.04M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.85% and a Short% of Float of 16.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $103.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.98M, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.23M and the low estimate is $121.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.