Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

The closing price of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) was 15.44 for the day, up 4.25% from the previous closing price of $14.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2267642 shares were traded. ERF reached its highest trading level at $15.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enerplus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERF is 2.37, which has changed by 177.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -8.17% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has reached a high of $18.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.46.

Shares Statistics:

ERF traded an average of 2.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.20M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERF as of Jul 28, 2022 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 4.05M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, ERF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.17 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.