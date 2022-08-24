Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) closed the day trading at 0.22 up 11.65% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0226 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29103195 shares were traded. QTNT reached its highest trading level at $0.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2025.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QTNT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 03, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 04, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Hallsworth Frederick bought 84,808 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 20,025 led to the insider holds 216,088 shares of the business.

Mendez Manuel O. bought 66,666 shares of QTNT for $20,000 on Jun 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 483,333 shares after completing the transaction at $0.30 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Kiboro Ali, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 66,666 shares for $0.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,000 and bolstered with 66,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTNT has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1043.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QTNT traded about 2.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QTNT traded about 4.19M shares per day. A total of 104.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.21M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QTNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 0.76, compared to 6.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.66. EPS for the following year is $-0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.68.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $9.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.8M to a low estimate of $9.3M. As of the current estimate, Quotient Limited’s year-ago sales were $9.09M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.51M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70M and the low estimate is $51.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.