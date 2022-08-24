Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $2.67 in the most recent trading day, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) closed at 2.74, up 2.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2541427 shares were traded. UGP reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UGP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6369.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 748.43M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 2.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UGP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 181.40% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.88B to a low estimate of $6.88B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.37B, an estimated increase of 37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.26B, an increase of 34.70% less than the figure of $37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.26B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34B, up 51.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.02B and the low estimate is $29.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.