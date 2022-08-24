Update from Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was 31.79 for the day, up 6.46% from the previous closing price of $29.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18018326 shares were traded. FCX reached its highest trading level at $32.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.39.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 3,000 shares for $28.79 per share. The transaction valued at 86,355 led to the insider holds 13,800 shares of the business.

MCCOY DUSTAN E sold 8,200 shares of FCX for $321,796 on May 31. The Director now owns 134,400 shares after completing the transaction at $39.24 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, GRANT HUGH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,300 shares for $40.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,225 and bolstered with 15,776 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $51.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.11.

Shares Statistics:

FCX traded an average of 19.84M shares per day over the past three months and 14.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 30.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 25.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, FCX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.20% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.29 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.84B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.92B and the low estimate is $21.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.